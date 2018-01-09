Flames Damage Two Homes, Two Garages in Benton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON -- Fire damaged two homes and two garages in Columbia County.

Firefighters were called to Colley Street in Benton around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Benton's assistant fire chief tells Newswatch 16 two people were inside the home where the fire started. They got out OK, but one person was taken to the hospital for breathing in too much smoke.

A firefighter also went to the hospital for an unrelated medical problem.

A state police fire marshal is expected to investigate the cause of the fire.