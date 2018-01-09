Dump Truck, Train Collide near Elysburg

RALPHO TOWNSHIP -- A dump truck hauling rocks hit a train nearly head-on in Northumberland County.
The crash happened along Bottle Drive near Elysburg around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police tell Newswatch 16 the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
No one on the train was hurt.
Both the train and the truck had to be towed away following the collision.
40.861798 -76.584597
