Dump Truck, Train Collide near Elysburg

RALPHO TOWNSHIP -- A dump truck hauling rocks hit a train nearly head-on in Northumberland County.

The crash happened along Bottle Drive near Elysburg around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

No one on the train was hurt.

Both the train and the truck had to be towed away following the collision.