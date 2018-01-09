Danville Holds Off Liscum, Lewisburg for 51-50 Win

Shane Kozick scored a team-high 16 points and despite a 27 point performance from Lewisburg's Nate Liscum, the No. 5 Danville boys basketball team held off the Green Dragons on Tuesday, 51-50. The game aired live on WNEP2.
