Danville Holds Off Liscum, Lewisburg for 51-50 Win

Posted 11:43 pm, January 9, 2018, by

Shane Kozick scored a team-high 16 points and despite a 27 point performance from Lewisburg's Nate Liscum, the No. 5 Danville boys basketball team held off the Green Dragons on Tuesday, 51-50. The game aired live on WNEP2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s