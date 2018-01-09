Cows Killed in Barn Fire

Posted 7:24 pm, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 07:23PM, January 9, 2018

LEBANON TOWNSHIP — A barn is destroyed and a number of cows are dead after a fire in Wayne County.

Those flames sparked around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Jonas Cold Springs Farm near Mount Pleasant.

Crews tell Newswatch 16 there were 120 dairy cattle inside the barn at the time of the fire, and some did not survive.

No people were injured.

The cows that did make it out were moved to another nearby barn. It’s not known at this time how many of the cows were killed.

There is no word what caused the fire.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s