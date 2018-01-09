× Cows Killed in Barn Fire

LEBANON TOWNSHIP — A barn is destroyed and a number of cows are dead after a fire in Wayne County.

Those flames sparked around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Jonas Cold Springs Farm near Mount Pleasant.

Crews tell Newswatch 16 there were 120 dairy cattle inside the barn at the time of the fire, and some did not survive.

No people were injured.

The cows that did make it out were moved to another nearby barn. It’s not known at this time how many of the cows were killed.

There is no word what caused the fire.