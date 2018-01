Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- A vehicle plowed into a home in Luzerne County.

The car hit the front porch of the home on East Shawnee Avenue in Plymouth just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the driver was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

A family was inside the home at the time. No one was hurt.

Police say the family will be able to stay in the home.