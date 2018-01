Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENTOWN -- A low-cost airline that left Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is adding flights at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Allegiant Airlines will offer 100 more flights to its existing destinations in and near Florida, now through may.

Airport officials expect Allegiant to continue the extra service in the future.

After five years, Allegiant Air stopped its service to and from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport last week citing low demand.