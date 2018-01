× Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Part of I-80

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 80 in Luzerne County is closed.

According to PennDOT, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed because of a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The interstate is closed at the Mountain Top/Hazleton exit (262), in Luzerne County.

There is no word of any injuries or when the interstate will be back open.