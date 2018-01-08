× Three Charged in Alleged Theft of Drugs from Ambulance

HONESDALE — Three people were arrested last week in connection with the theft of drugs from an ambulance in Wayne County.

In November, two EMTs told police a bag containing controlled substances was missing from their ambulance in Honesdale.

Police tell us they found the missing drugs in Heather Widzbell’s vehicle.

Widzbell, a former EMT, was charged along with Jason Mizwinski who was allegedly tipped off by one of the EMTs about where the ambulance was going and when the drugs should be taken.

Police also charged EMT Kathleen Knecht.

Charges include theft, receiving stolen property, obstructing emergency services, and other related charges.