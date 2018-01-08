School Closings And Delays

Principal’s Mariah Carey Inspired Snow Day Announcement Takes Internet By Storm

Posted 3:33 pm, January 8, 2018

Credit: Union Pointe Academy / Facebook

Florence, KY — A principal at a school in Kentucky, may have found the most entertaining way to announce a snow day yet.

Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell, braved the winter weather to sing the cancellation to Maria Carey’s song “Hero” and shared it with students on the school’s Facebook Page.

“There’s a message, if you look inside your phone,” he croons. “You don’t have to be afraid of what it says.”

As of 3 p.m. the video, which was posted Monday morning, had been viewed over 176,000 times.

