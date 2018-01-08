School Closings And Delays

Man Wanted for Using Bad Checks

Posted 11:28 pm, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:24PM, January 8, 2018

State police are searching for a man who they say used bad checks at stores across several counties in our area.

Troopers believe Timothy August passed bad checks to buy gift cards from Weis Markets in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties last month. He was seen driving off in a black pickup truck.

August is also accused of using bad checks to purchase expensive tools from hardware stores in the tri-state area.

