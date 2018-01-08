School Closings And Delays

Man Sentenced for Deadly Monroe County Crash

STROUDSBURG — A man will serve more than a year in prison for a crash that killed two teen boys riding in his car.

Richard Washington learned his sentence Monday morning in Monroe County Court. He will serve 18 to 36 months behind bars for involuntary manslaughter.

He pleaded guilty in October for the crash that happened in 2013.

Washington was driving and collided head-on with an SUV on Route 196 in Tobyhanna.

Two teen boys, both of Tobyhanna, were killed in that crash.

