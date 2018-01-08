HP Recalls Laptop Batteries Due to Fire, Burn Hazard

Palo Alto, CA — Hewlett-Packard is voluntarily recalling batteries in some of their electronics for safety concerns.

The batteries were shipped with the following computers and mobile workstations:

HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series)

HPx360 310 G2

HP Envy m6

HP Pavilion x360

HP 11

HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3)

Best Buy and other stores and authorized dealers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, hp.com and other websites. The batteries were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through December 2017 for between $300 and $4,000. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.

Consumers should immediately visit the HP recall page to download the “Battery Validation Utility” to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “Battery Safety Mode” if their battery is included in the recall.

HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.

HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand.

If you believe that your battery is included in this reacall, you can call HP toll-free at 888-202-4320 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 orwww.hp.com and click “Recalls” for more information.