Former Credit Union CEO No-Show in Court

SCRANTON -- The former CEO of a Scranton-based credit union was a no-show in federal court on Monday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sean Jelen of South Abington Township.

Jelen pleaded guilty to stealing about $718,000 from Valor Federal Credit Union.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, Jelen is hospitalized.

Marshals say when Jelen is medically ready, they will bring him back to Scranton for sentencing.

