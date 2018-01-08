Bucknell Women Top Lafayette 83-53 on Education Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Behind a school record 14 made three pointers, the Bucknell women's basketball team beat Lafayette 83-53 Monday morning. The game tipped at 11 AM with roughly 1,000 elementary and middle school students in attendance for the second annual Education Day, detailed in this story by Nikki Krize: http://wnep.com/2018/01/08/students-learn-fitness-tips-from-athletes/.