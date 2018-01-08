Bigamist Bail Bondsman Headed to Prison
SUNBURY — A bail bondsman is headed to prison for living a double life in Northumberland County.
Christopher Buckley, 44, of Shamokin, was sentenced last week to two years in prison right after he pleaded no contest to a gun charge, bigamy, and lying on his marriage license.
Authorities say Buckley, also known as Christopher Hauptmann, married a woman in Florida, and then about a year later, married her daughter.
He will also serve 10 years on probation.
3 comments
Jimmyc
Someone call Jerry springer!!!!!!
Teddy
Bigamy not allowed in US unless you are a self proclaimed muslim then its overlooked….
Puerto Rico is better than PA
Pennsylvania and Florida I swear to God you read the same news