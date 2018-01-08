School Closings And Delays

Bigamist Bail Bondsman Headed to Prison

Posted 2:46 pm, January 8, 2018, by

Christopher Buckley

SUNBURY — A bail bondsman is headed to prison for living a double life in Northumberland County.

Christopher Buckley, 44, of Shamokin, was sentenced last week to two years in prison right after he pleaded no contest to a gun charge, bigamy, and lying on his marriage license.

Authorities say  Buckley, also known as Christopher Hauptmann, married a woman in Florida, and then about a year later, married her daughter.

He will also serve 10 years on probation.

