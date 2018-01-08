School Closings And Delays

Arrest Made in Mall Carjacking Case

Posted 5:54 pm, January 8, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Wilkes-Barre Township police say they’ve arrested the man responsible for stealing a car at the Wyoming Valley Mall last week.

Angelo Brito, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was charged in connection with last week’s carjacking at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Police say it all started when Brito threw a young boy out of a 2015 Audi and took off on New Year's Day.  

Not long after that, police say Brito was in a hit-and-run crash on Kidder Street near the East End Center, but Brito kept going.

Police say the car was found after two people watching the news noticed it outside their home in Hazle Township.  The car was blocking their driveway so they asked Brito to move it.

Police say he ignored them and walked to his sister’s house nearby.  That couple called police. Officers then interviewed his sister who led police to Brito’s home in Wilkes-Barre.

Police are not saying how they were able to track down Brito.

Brito is being held on $75,000 bail.

