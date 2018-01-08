School Closings And Delays

Accused Killer Given More Time to Prepare for Trial

Posted 2:52 pm, January 8, 2018, by

Michael Horvath

STROUDSBURG — A judge in Monroe County has granted lawyers for an accused killer more time to prepare for trial.

Michael Horvath was in court Monday when his defense team asked for some evidence against him to be thrown out and for a new trial date.

Horvath is charged with murdering Holly Grim from Lehigh County and burying her remains in his backyard near Saylorsburg.

Horvath insists he’s innocent.

“I did not do it. I did not kill Holly Grim,” he said on his way to court.

A judge agreed to move Horvath’s trial from March to a later date in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s