Accused Killer Given More Time to Prepare for Trial

STROUDSBURG — A judge in Monroe County has granted lawyers for an accused killer more time to prepare for trial.

Michael Horvath was in court Monday when his defense team asked for some evidence against him to be thrown out and for a new trial date.

Horvath is charged with murdering Holly Grim from Lehigh County and burying her remains in his backyard near Saylorsburg.

Horvath insists he’s innocent.

“I did not do it. I did not kill Holly Grim,” he said on his way to court.

A judge agreed to move Horvath’s trial from March to a later date in Monroe County.