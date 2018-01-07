Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships

Posted 6:39 pm, January 7, 2018, by

Darren Clarke and Jake Brown won individual titles and the Coughlin wrestling team finished in first place for the second time in four years at the Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships at Lake-Lehman High School.

