Woman Wanted for Stabbing Another Woman in the Eye over a Man

Posted 5:02 pm, January 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00PM, January 7, 2018

EDWARDSVILLE — Police are looking for a woman who they say stabbed another woman in the eye over a man.

According to police, Qualuani Anthony of Edwardsville showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s house on Main Street in Edwardsville to confront him about having a relationship with another woman.

While Anthony was arguing with her ex-boyfriend, investigators said the other woman walked out of the home. That’s when Anthony allegedly stabbed her in the eye with a kitchen knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anthony remains on the run. Police believe she is armed and dangerous.

