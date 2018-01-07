Woman Wanted for Stabbing Another Woman in the Eye over a Man
EDWARDSVILLE — Police are looking for a woman who they say stabbed another woman in the eye over a man.
According to police, Qualuani Anthony of Edwardsville showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s house on Main Street in Edwardsville to confront him about having a relationship with another woman.
While Anthony was arguing with her ex-boyfriend, investigators said the other woman walked out of the home. That’s when Anthony allegedly stabbed her in the eye with a kitchen knife.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Anthony remains on the run. Police believe she is armed and dangerous.
41.270447 -75.911168
10 comments
Whitey
These black girls really need to stop fighting over us white guys. We’re good, but not dat good!
I avoid that kind
Sheboons in rut always act this way.
Chuck
Qualude Annie?
Marius Pudzianowski
Last name Lemmon 714?
Poor decisions not ppl
Some fight hard for the opportunity of becoming a single mom.
Northeast Eye
This story is out of “sight”. The stabber had been “eye ballin’ ” that other girl up for a while. “Eye” don’t now what they “saw” in him. He wasn’t much to “look” at. Keep an “eye” out for her.
PA
LOL
Scranton PA
hahaha!
WILLIAMSPORT
Start your search in WILLIAMSPORT, PA., always start in WILLIAMSPORT!
IT
I bet she never saw it coming.