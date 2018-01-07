Turnpike Toll Rates Increase Again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike have gone up again.

Starting Sunday, drivers will now pay six percent more for tolls on the turnpike. That applies to both cash and E-ZPass payments.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a few drivers in Monroe County whose reactions were mixed.

"Well, I'm in the military, so that's definitely going to suck because I have to travel all across the state, so that isn't going to be fun. You're always losing money, you know what I mean? The roads are in bad shape as it is. Maybe this will help fix them," said Dan Stein of King of Prussia.

"I have E-ZPass. It's not really a big deal to me. I didn't really notice," said Laura Greenberg of Walnutport.

The increase was approved in July. The Turnpike Commission says the increase is needed to pay for construction. The commission also owes $450 million to PennDOT every year.

Tolls are expected to go up every year until 2044.

Rates at the Keyser Avenue (#122) and Clarks Summit (#131) exits on the northeast extension in Lackawanna County will not increase until April as a part of a planned conversion to cashless toll booths.