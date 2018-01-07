Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Some hockey pros traded their skates for bowling shoes in Wilkes-Barre.

The ninth annual Pens and Pins Bowling Tournament was held at Chacko's Family Bowling in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

For a donation, fans got the chance to bowl with players from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The event was hosted by the Penguins to benefit the team's GOALS Foundation.

"Help people who may not necessarily get to see the sport of hockey experience it first hand. And we also provide a scholarship for our junior Penguins, so it's a pretty good cause, but mostly a really fun event for the fans and the players," said Pens radio announcer Mike O'Brien.

All of the money raised at the bowling event will go to the foundation.