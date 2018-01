Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD -- While some people have already taken down their Christmas decorations, for others, Christmas is today.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some people celebrating the day in Lackawanna County.

January 7 is Christmas Day for those who follow the Julian calendar. St. John's Orthodox Church in Mayfield is one of the churches throughout our area which held services to mark the holiday.

Merry Christmas to all those who follow the Julian calendar!