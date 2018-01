Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- Fire officials say a homeowner trying to thaw a pipe sparked a fire in Luzerne County.

Firefighters were called to the home on Suscon Road near Pittston around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The assistant fire chief said the homeowner was trying to thaw a pipe outside the home with a blowtorch.

Two people were home at the time. No one was hurt.

Fire crews said only one room was damaged. The family will have to stay somewhere else until repairs are made.