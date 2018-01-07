Good Morning PA – Eynon Archbald Lions Club

The Eynon Archbald Lions Club would like to invite you to their 7th Annual Snowflake Gala. It will be held at Fiorelli's in Peckville on January 27, 2018. The Gala benefits Leader Dog for the Blind. http://www.facebook.com/EynonArchbaldLionsClub/ for more information.
