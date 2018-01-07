× Flames Destroy Restaurant

Investigators in Susquehanna County are looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed a well known restaurant. The first alarm at Original Italian Pizza, along South Main Street in Montrose came in just before 11 Saturday night. Flames eventually shot through the roof. Firefighters from across Susquehanna County were called to the scene. The building is believed to be a total loss, and parts have collapsed.

The pizza restaurant occupied the first floor. There were apartments above. Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that everyone inside made it out okay, but they could not give an exact number of people who lost their homes.

Temperatures in Montrose were around zero when the fire broke out. Water froze soon after hitting the ground, and falls on the ice were a major concern.

According to the restaurant’s web site, it had been in business at that site for more than twenty years.