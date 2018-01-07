× Clarks Summit Native Adam Rippon Named Olympian

SAN JOSE — After all the training, all the ups and downs, it’s finally official. Adam Rippon is an Olympian.

The Clarks Summit native was one of three men selected to the U.S. Olympic men’s figure skating team Sunday.

Rippon put on the performance of a lifetime in Thursday’s short program, but in the free skate on Saturday, he struggled. He fell from second to fourth place overall, putting his spot in jeopardy.

Nationals are the biggest factor, but they’re not the only factor, and the committee deemed Rippon Olympic worthy.

Rippon was selected to represent the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other members of the team are Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou.

This also marks history in a number of ways. At 28 years old, Rippon is the oldest U.S. figure skating Olympic rookie since 1936. Rippon is also reportedly the first openly gay U.S. man to qualify for the winter Olympics.