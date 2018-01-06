Water Freezes Over at Trout Hatchery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE -- The bitter cold froze the water at a trout hatchery in Montour County.

Ice blocked water flow from the hatchery at the Montour County Sportsmen for Kids Nursery near Danville.

Water flow has been restored thanks to volunteers, but officials fear the damage may have already been done.

"We've never had cold this long. We just haven't had a break since Christmas," said Jim Bookmiller, nursery manager. "We won't know what we have until the ice melts. I'm sure we lost fish."

Several people donated heaters to help thaw the ice.

Now, officials worry some warmer weather on the way could cause flooding issues for the hatchery.