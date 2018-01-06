Remembering Capt. Robeson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It has been 10 years since a Scranton firefighter was killed in the line of duty.

Fire Capt. James Robeson's family and brother firefighters marked the day with a series of events that aimed to help honor other fallen firefighters throughout the state.

Robeson's widow lays flowers on Scranton's Firefighter's Memorial every January 6, but this year, she was joined by dozens of friends outside the fire department's headquarters on Mulberry Street.

The 10th anniversary of the firefighter's death was also the first Fire and Ice 5k. Even with the icy temperatures, more than 100 runners came out.

"Even in the bitter cold, it's still a good cause," said Adam Scotchlas, Carbondale firefighter.

The race was the first in a series of fundraisers planned to honor Capt. Robeson who was killed in the line of duty in 2008.

"It's awesome. Honestly, I'm surprised this many people turned out to brave the cold. I think it really shows the support of the community, and it's good to see all these people come out," said Ryan Robeson, Capt. Robeson's son.

The race was followed by a party at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center. The goal is to raise money for a state firefighters' memorial in Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania is one of only four states that doesn't have one.

"The biggest thing that we do here is honor our fallen. We don't forget our fallen. If Jimmy was here today, he would be very active in having this memorial built, so as we remember Jimmy, we're also remembering all firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty in the state of Pennsylvania," said Capt. Robert Cetta, Scranton Fire Department.

A somber day for the Scranton Fire Department became, in part, a celebration.

"He was a fun, partying kind of guy, very sweet. He had a lot of friends and we miss him. We miss him. That's why we're here," said Elisa Capoocia of Mt. Cobb.

A celebration of how one captain is helping to honor other fallen firefighters.