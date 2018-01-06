Merit Badge College for Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Experts and educators volunteered part of their weekend to teach Boy Scouts in Wilkes-Barre.

Hundreds of scouts from all over Pennsylvania stopped by King's College campus for a chance to earn a few merit badges.

The scouts could take lessons on topics ranging from traffic safety to technology.

"We just learned about basics of filmmaking, screenwriting, editing, and shooting, a bunch of cool stuff like that," said Josh Vituszynski of Dickson City.

A total of 35 merit badges were up for grabs.

This was the 20th year for the Merit Badge College.