School Closings And Delays

In Your Neighborhood

Posted 9:35 am, January 6, 2018, by

South Side Winter Market

The South Side of Scranton hosts a Winter Farmers Market.  It’s open every Saturday, on Cedar Ave., from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.  It’s a year-round farmer’s market featuring organic produce, pork, chicken, beef & eggs, artisan cheese, bread & baked goods, raw honey, canned foods, coffee, plants and more!  SNAP benefits are accepted.

Junior Book Club

A Junior Book Club, for kindergarten through 3rd grade, is held in Scranton.  Lackawanna County Children’s Library presents the Ukrainian folk tale in the book The Mitten.  It’s held free at the Children’s Library, on Vine Street, Monday, Jan 22 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., weather permitting!  To register please call the library at 570-348-3000, or register online.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s