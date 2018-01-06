× In Your Neighborhood

South Side Winter Market

The South Side of Scranton hosts a Winter Farmers Market. It’s open every Saturday, on Cedar Ave., from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. It’s a year-round farmer’s market featuring organic produce, pork, chicken, beef & eggs, artisan cheese, bread & baked goods, raw honey, canned foods, coffee, plants and more! SNAP benefits are accepted.

Junior Book Club

A Junior Book Club, for kindergarten through 3rd grade, is held in Scranton. Lackawanna County Children’s Library presents the Ukrainian folk tale in the book The Mitten. It’s held free at the Children’s Library, on Vine Street, Monday, Jan 22 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., weather permitting! To register please call the library at 570-348-3000, or register online.