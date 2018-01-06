Frigid Temps Move Farmers Market Indoors

Posted 7:07 pm, January 6, 2018

SCRANTON -- An outdoor farmers market in Scranton was forced indoors due to the frigid weather.

The market on Cedar Avenue features signs of spring like fresh produce and plants, but the bitter cold moved vendors indoors.

They tell us they're OK with being nice and cozy inside.

"There's nothing like an open-air market, but when it's zero degrees out, it's nice to have a heated space," said Mike Krug, Fullers Overlook Farm.

This farmers market in Scranton runs every Saturday all year long.

