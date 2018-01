Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- Crews battled fire and the frigid conditions in Carbon County.

Flames broke out around 8 a.m. Saturday at the home on Summit Drive in Jim Thorpe.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 by the time they got there, flames were through the roof.

Two people were inside at the time. They got out OK.

The home was destroyed. A fire marshal will look into the cause.