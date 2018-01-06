Cold Weather Means Busier Indoor Activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- Some people chose to beat the winter blues with dodgeball and trampolines in Luzerne County.

Sky Zone near Pittston was crowded with both kids and adults on Saturday.

"Big proponent of keeping my kids active, and if I don't then they're gonna be on top of each other and it'll be a WWE match in my house, so definitely got to keep them moving," said Brendan Wilson of Scranton.

Employees said Sky Zone has seen some of its biggest turnouts during the recent cold snap.