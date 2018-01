Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARFORD TOWNSHIP -- Three workers were injured at a natural gas pad in Susquehanna County, according to emergency officials.

Pictures from the Harford Volunteer Fire Department show the rescue Thursday at the well pad near Harford.

Fire crews had to use ropes and a basket to get the injured workers off the rig.

There is no word yet how badly those workers were hurt, or what led to the incident in Susquehanna County.