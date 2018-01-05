Williamsport Church Opens It’s Doors to Anyone Needing to Escape the Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- First United Methodist Church on Market Street in Williamsport is opening its doors to people in need of a place to stay warm and sleep this weekend.

This is the first time the church has done this.

The idea came from a couple in the church who recognized the need, especially in the cold temperatures.

Local organizations and people in the community have donated coats, blankets and food.

The church has room for at least 50 people.

People are welcome whether they are homeless or just need a warm place to stay.

"When we first started this it was exactly that, a warm place to stay. We weren't going to do food, we weren't going to give out coats, and it just sort of blew up from there," said John Best of Loyalsock Township. "The heart in it was just to help the people who need it and last night two people needed it and we got to be the people who helped them which was awesome," said Aaron Russell, Director of College and Community Outreach. People are welcome to come by Friday night at 9 p.m. and Saturday night at 8 p.m. here in Lycoming County.