WILKES-BARRE -- The city of Wilkes-Barre will begin the increased on-street parking rates starting on Monday, January 8th.

Parking meter rates will jump from $1 an hour to $2.

This increase is the first since 2005 and is being done to encourage downtown Wilkes-Barre visitors to utilize on-street parking for short visits and off-street parking for longer visits.