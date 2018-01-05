School Closings And Delays

Warming Center Opens in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP -- If you do have to be out in the cold and need a place to warm up, there are locations across our viewing area open for just that.

The Shamokin/Coal Township Senior Action Center is set up and ready for people to come get out of the cold. The center will be open until Monday morning for whoever needs it.

This temporary haven opened Thursday night.

Some seniors attending the senior center were there Friday morning.

This is a warming center for whoever needs to come get out of the cold. if you or someone you know has frozen or burst pipes or are out of heating oil or have no heat please, let them know they have a place to go.

This warming center is located at the Shamokin/Coal Township Senior Action Center on Chestnut Street in Coal Township. It's open through Monday morning for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

1 Comment

  matt edwards

    how sad America has become ! our ancestors are probably rolling in their graves to see what KIND OF WHINING WUSSIES WE'VE BECOME. WARMING CENTERS. TV TELLING US IT'S DEADLY TO GO OUTSIDE. SCHOOLS CLOSED BECAUSE IT'S 10 DEGREES OUT ! MY GOD. IN OLDER TIMES WED GO TO SCHOOL WITH 2 FEET OF SNOW ! WE ROUTINELY HAD 20-25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO OF ACTUAL AIR TEMPERATURE ! AND WE TOOK CARE OF OURSELVES. WE DIDN'T NEED TV OR RADIO HOSTS TO TELL US HOW TO DRESS. HOW TRULY SAD !

