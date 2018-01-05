The job market may be the only thing hotter than the stock market.

The U.S. economy added 2 million jobs in 2017, another solid year of gains.

In December, the economy added 148,000 jobs, according to Labor Department figures released Friday. It was the 87th consecutive month of job growth, the longest streak on record.

Unemployment remained at 4.1%, the lowest in 17 years.

Wages grew 2.5% compared with a year ago.