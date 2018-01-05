The job market may be the only thing hotter than the stock market.
The U.S. economy added 2 million jobs in 2017, another solid year of gains.
In December, the economy added 148,000 jobs, according to Labor Department figures released Friday. It was the 87th consecutive month of job growth, the longest streak on record.
Unemployment remained at 4.1%, the lowest in 17 years.
Wages grew 2.5% compared with a year ago.
4 comments
Roo
Thanks president Obama. Remember, cheeto followers your kings performance starts this month. Last year is thanks to Obama.
“In December”
You wish. Thanks are due to Obama though: Thanks for dividing our nation. Thanks for proclaiming open season on peace officers. Thanks for encouraging riots and civil disobedience. Thanks for coloring the White House with the rainbow flag. But most importantly: Thanks for making America elect DJT as President because the good people of the USA are sick of the last eight years of rubbish.
Jeff Woehrle
Moral: The adults are back in charge.
Harold Jackson
Thank you President Trump and the Republican Congress.