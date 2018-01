× Two Die in Union County Crash

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Police say speeding led to a pickup truck crash that killed two people in Union County.

Officers were called to Stein Lane and Sundance Ridge Road in East Buffalo Township, near Lewisburg, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The bodies of Emma Renniger, 39, of Winfield, and Calvin Martin, 29, of Liverpool, were found at the scene.

Officers say Renniger was thrown from the pickup truck.