× Salvation Army Offering Hot Beverages and a Place to Warm Up in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA — Folks needing to escape the blustery cold weather are invited to the Salvation Army of Tamaqua.

Opening their warming center at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Salvation Army will provide hot soup, sandwiches, coffee, tea and hot chocolate for free.

The building will be open until 4 p.m. and people are welcome to stay for the entire day in Schuylkill County.