Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Continue to Grow

Posted 6:49 pm, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:48PM, January 5, 2018

SCRANTON -- Folks have had shots at both big multi-state lotteries but so far no one has hit a jackpot yet.

Newswatch 16 found people buying tickets at Gerrity's along Meadow Avenue in Scranton.

The Powerball drawing is up to $570 million with a cash payout of nearly $359 million.

The Mega Millions is also growing. It's up to $450 million with a $281 million cash payout.

The Mega Millions and Powerball drawings precede Newswatch 16 at 11.

Mega Millions is every Tuesday and Friday while Powerball is every Wednesday and Saturday.

