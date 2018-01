× Fire Company in Carbon County Helping People Get Out of the Cold

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP — A fire company in Carbon County is opening their doors to anyone needing to get out of the dangerous cold and warm up.

The Lehigh and Lausanne Rural Fire Company near Weatherly has opened a shelter and warming station for folks in the area who need a warm place to stay.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Chief Tim Rossman at 570-590-8380.