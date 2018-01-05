× Electric City Church Gets an Organ Upgrade

SCRANTON — The cold did not stop people from coming out to Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church for a concert to mark the rededication of the church’s organ in Scranton.

The organ, which was donated to the church in 1964, went through an upgrade and enhancement thanks to a gift from Dr. Paul Bender, a former member of the church who sang in the church’s boy’s choir.

Saint Luke’s priest-in-charge says the church’s community will notice a big difference.

“So it’s not quite twice the size that it was but almost. We went from what we call a 24 rank organ to 39 ranks so it’s a significant upgrade on the instrument,” said Rev. Rebecca Barnes.

Back in 1964, the organ was donated by the Scranton family in honor of Marian Margery Scranton, the mother of former Pennsylvania Governor William Warren Scranton.