Driverless Car Slams into Wyoming County Store

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt when a car with no one behind the wheel crashed into a business in Wyoming County.
The vehicle smashed into the Rite Aid just outside Tunkhannock around 9 a.m. Friday.
Police say the owner of the car was inside the store at the time. Officers think the car may not have been fully in park and there could have been a remote starter issue.
The front of the business was damaged but it is still open.
41.543144 -75.962439
trucker
I am totally ok with this misleading headline. Keep up the good work!
warningfakenews
See, this is why I wouldn’t trust driverless cars!
Street roamer
Driverless slams happen everyday in Frackville.
potsmoker
Or we don’t know ?
David R
Late model Jeep?
Warren Searfoss
how did you come to the conclusion that it was a jeep… never said what kind of car it was or showed it
Grammar Police
Question marks are new to you, aren’t they, Warren?
Stay in school.
T-Bone
Must have been a Tesla.