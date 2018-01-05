School Closings And Delays

Driverless Car Slams into Wyoming County Store

Posted 11:33 am, January 5, 2018, by

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt when a car with no one behind the wheel crashed into a business in Wyoming County.

The vehicle smashed into the Rite Aid just outside Tunkhannock around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say the owner of the car was inside the store at the time. Officers think the car may not have been fully in park and there could have been a remote starter issue.

The front of the business was damaged but it is still open.

