Driverless Car Slams into Wyoming County Store

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt when a car with no one behind the wheel crashed into a business in Wyoming County.

The vehicle smashed into the Rite Aid just outside Tunkhannock around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say the owner of the car was inside the store at the time. Officers think the car may not have been fully in park and there could have been a remote starter issue.

The front of the business was damaged but it is still open.