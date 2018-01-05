School Closings And Delays

Deadly Crash After Man Runs Red Light in Schuylkill County

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP — Two cars collided at the intersection of Route 61 and Municipal Road near Orwigsburg Friday afternoon leaving one person dead.

Police say a car driven by a 49-year-old man from Schuylkill Haven ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of the other vehicle.

The driver of the car that was struck, a 59-year-old man from Berks County, died as a result of the crash.

Police expect charges to be filed following the deadly crash in Schuylkill County.

