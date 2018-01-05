D.A. Will Not Seek Death Penalty in Deadly Arson Case

WILKES-BARRE -- Luzerne County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man charged with an arson that killed three boys.
Preston Bonnett pleaded not guilty to homicide and arson at his formal arraignment on Friday.
Bonnett is accused of setting a fire at a home in Laflin in October. Three brothers died.
Bonnett's trial is currently scheduled for August in Luzerne County.
41.251559 -75.878960
Should be the opposite, actually. The automatic punishment for any planned crime that results in death should be death of the convicted perpetrator. The DA should have to op out and make an extremely strong case as to why.
Interesting. The story itself doesn’t name exactly who decided this. Apparently, NW16 isn’t all that curious.
The DA Stefanie Salavantis is not seeking the death penalty
