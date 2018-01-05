School Closings And Delays

D.A. Will Not Seek Death Penalty in Deadly Arson Case

Posted 3:20 pm, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 04:14PM, January 5, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- Luzerne County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man charged with an arson that killed three boys.

Preston Bonnett pleaded not guilty to homicide and arson at his formal arraignment on Friday.

Bonnett is accused of setting a fire at a home in Laflin in October. Three brothers died.

Bonnett's trial is currently scheduled for August in Luzerne County.

5 comments