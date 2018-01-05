School Closings And Delays

Crews Battle Flames, Subzero Wind Chills in Schuylkill County

Posted 6:15 am, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 06:13AM, January 5, 2018

PALO ALTO -- Crews battled flames and subzero wind chills in Schuylkill County.

This house on West Bacon Street in Palo Alto went up in flames just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The homeowner tells Newswatch the tenants just moved out so no one lived there.

"It was a big glow. It was like the houses were blowing over. I just thought, I can't believe it and on the coldest day of the year," said homeowner John Vandermeer.

The fire marshal is on the way to look into how the fire near Pottsville got started.

The chief says the freezing weather made things more dangerous for firefighters.

"It's very icy conditions on the roads and stuff from the water and the jackets just freeze up when the water hits it, it's very cold," said Palo Alto Fire Chief Bill Buckingham.

West Bacon Street will be closed until crews can clean up the slippery mess left behind after the fight here in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s