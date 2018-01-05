Brutal Cold: Help for You and Your Car

With the recent cold temperatures, it’s safe to say our cars might just be colliding with the cold.

A number of people in our area are waking up to dead car batteries because of the brutally cold conditions.

To help, a number of area towing companies are out in full force to give people a jump or even replacing their battery.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tagged along with a crew from Milewski’s Towing in Lackawanna County on Friday.

With the temperatures expected to dip, officials are warning those that have to go outside to watch out for frostbite and hypothermia.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the CDC, frostbite is "a bodily injury caused by freezing that results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas."

"Hypothermia is a dangerous condition that can occur when a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures," says the CDC.

To learn how to recognize frostbite and what to do if you get it, click here.

To learn how to recognize hypothermia and what to do if you get it, click here.

Head here to learn how to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.