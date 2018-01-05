× Bitter Cold Temperatures Doesn’t Stop Skiers in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Masked faces and bundled-up bodies were all you could see gliding and sliding down the slopes at Camelback Mountain Ski Resort near Tannersville.

Bob Stone lives near New York City and decided to escape that snowy mess, for a more relaxed winter atmosphere.

“I prefer to be warmer but I can deal with the temperatures as long as we don’t go down to minus 20,” said Bob Stone, Tarrytown, New York.

The National Weather Service has put a wind chill warning in effect for this weekend. But for some skiers and snowboarders, the cold won’t stop them from layering up and enjoying the slopes.

“Wear long johns, tight stuff, hand warmers for sure. Just keeping moving. You get cold on the lift but as long as you keep moving, you’re fine,” said Joe Bobrowski, Westchester.

There’s more to do than just skiing and snowboarding. Believe it or not, the zip line and mountain coaster will even be open this weekend in these freezing cold temperatures.

“Yeah, this weekend we have other activities open. We have the mountain coaster open and our zip lines. Come on out if you’re not a skier or snowboarder, it will give you something else to do,” said Dru Brooks, Camelback Mountain Ski Resort.

Dru Brooks is the marketing manager at Camelback. He says all 37 of the mountain trails will be open.

Some resorts are canceling night skiing during this extreme cold, but not Camelback. They are encouraging guests to dress appropriately.

“Yeah, it’s all about layers. Make sure you have a good base layer, a mid-layer, and a shell on the outside. With the technologies out right now, there are so many options of what you can wear,” said Brooks.

Officials say the indoor lodge area will be nice and warm for people who want to take a break and escape the cold before getting back out on the slopes.